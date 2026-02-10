Spring Travel Made Easy: Recreation & Parks Announces Bus Trips to Philadelphia & New York City

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce two exciting bus trips planned for Spring 2026, offering residents the opportunity to explore two iconic cities with convenient roundtrip transportation and free time to enjoy each destination at their own pace. R&P bus trips are a great way to travel without dealing with the hassle of driving, parking, and other travel arrangements.

Saturday, March 7: Philadelphia

Celebrate our nation’s 250th year with a visit to the birthplace of American freedom! The bus will take travelers to the heart of Philadelphia’s historic district, where you can explore nearby Independence Hall, see the Liberty Bell, visit nearby museums or search for the city’s best cheesesteak. This trip also coincides with the world famous Philadelphia Flower Show. It’s your day, you decide!

Trip details and registration: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripphilly.pdf

Saturday, May 9: New York City

Make this year’s Mother’s Day weekend one to remember with a day trip to experience the sights, culture, and energy of the Big Apple! With a drop-off point near Times Square, you can spend the afternoon enjoying spring in Central Park, seeing a Broadway show, shopping along Fifth Avenue and visiting some of the nation’s most iconic museums and restaurants. Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite destination, this trip provides a fun and convenient way to explore New York City.

Trip details and registration: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripnycspring.pdf

Register Online with CivicPlus

Online registration is now available for both trips through CivicPlus, the all-new registration platform for St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks. To view the online catalog, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate, then click “Online Registration”. You can find Bus Trips on the “Adults” tab, as at least one traveler in your group must be an adult.

For questions or assistance with online registration, please contact the R&P Main Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or email at [email protected].

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media! Follow R&P at: www.Instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.