U.S. Navy Awards Contract for Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmet System

The Navy recently awarded a $22.6 million contract to Gentex Corporation to deliver more than 5,000 Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmet (NGFWH) systems and spares to support the fielding of these systems across all Navy fixed wing aircraft.

The firm-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is intended streamline and modernize life-support capabilities for fixed-wing aircrews and will eventually replace the aging HGU-55/P and HGU-68P legacy helmets, which have served as the fleet standard for decades.

“The NGFWH is a leap forward in aircrew ergonomics. By utilizing a lighter, more balanced carbon-fiber shell, we are significantly reducing the long-term physical toll on our aviators,” said Capt. Joseph Kamara, Naval Aircrew Systems (PMA-202) program manager. “This isn’t just a piece of safety gear; it’s a modular platform that allows us to rapidly integrate the next generation of digital cockpit technology without needing to field an entirely new helmet every few years.”

The NGFWH provides several critical upgrades designed to improve both aircrew health and combat effectiveness. Its advanced carbon-fiber construction significantly reduces head-borne weight, while an optimized center of gravity mitigates the chronic neck and back strain often caused by long-duration missions and heavy flight gear.

The system’s internal liner ensures the helmet remains secure during high-G maneuvers, preventing the displacement of critical night vision sensors or flight data displays when precision is most vital.

Beyond physical protection, the system’s modular design ensures long-term operational relevance. This modularity allows for the rapid integration of emerging head-mounted displays and enhanced communication systems without the need for a full equipment overhaul. The design creates a flexible, combat-ready system capable of addressing changing operational requirements, ensuring that Navy and Marine Corps aviators flying the F/A-18, EA-18G, and other fixed-wing platforms remain compatible with evolving technology well into the future.

PMA-202 is responsible for the lifecycle management of all equipment worn or used by aircrews, including helmets, oxygen masks, flight suits, and survival equipment, ensuring the safety and mission effectiveness of Navy and Marine Corps air crew.