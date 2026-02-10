Find Your Pawfect Match at Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter This February

Love is in the air this February at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter with the return of its Pawfect Match adoption special, running Tuesday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 21.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 14, and Love Your Pet Day on Friday, Feb. 20, the shelter is offering $14 adoption fees for cats and dogs. Bonded pairs adopted together qualify for a BOGO adoption deal, helping best friends find forever homes side by side.

Adding to the fun, prescreening forms will be printed as themed “matchmaking” quizzes on pink paper, giving adopters a playful way to discover their perfect pet companion.

Whether you are a longtime pet owner or a first-time adopter, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is dedicated to making the adoption process a joyful and rewarding experience. This Valentine’s season, residents are invited to spread the love by giving a deserving animal a forever home.

Find your perfect match by visiting the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the adoption process, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/Adoption.

To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Rd. in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. Visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.

