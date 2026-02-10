St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announces 43rd Annual Easter Egg Festival on Saturday, March 28, 2026

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is excited to host the 43rd Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 28, 2026. This rain or shine event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is open to the entire community.

This Southern Maryland spring staple will feature egg hunts for kids, live entertainment, free arts and crafts activities, face painting, delicious local food options, shopping from area vendors, and appearances by the Easter Bunny himself.

Children up to age 12 can participate in the festival’s famous age-appropriate egg hunts. Each hunt features approximately 1,000 eggs, with special eggs containing prizes! Egg hunt tickets are $7 per child and will be available for online purchase beginning Monday, March 2, at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Easter. General admission to the Easter Egg Festival is free.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to support this popular event through a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Several different sponsorship levels are available, featuring perks and benefits such as pre-event and onsite recognition, premiere booth space, and logo placement on event materials. To learn more, view the R&P Sponsorship & Partnership Guide at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf.

Vendor applications are now being accepted for merchandise, craft, information, and food vendors! Both returning vendors and new vendors are invited to apply now. As vendors are approved, they will be contacted by the event coordinator to secure space for a $60 fee. Vendor application instructions can be found at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/eastervendorhowto.pdf.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival support the R&P Scholarship Fund, providing qualified children and teens with the opportunity to participate in an R&P program at an up to 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

Festival information can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Easter. Residents with questions may contact R&P by email at [email protected] or by calling the Main Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.

Stay up to date with all R&P events and happenings on social media! Follow R&P at: www.Instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.