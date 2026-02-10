Maryland Department of Transportation, State Leaders Announce Next Round of Pedestrian Safety Action Plan Projects in Southern Maryland

Transportation and safety leaders from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the State Highway Administration (SHA) joined local elected officials today to announce the five corridors receiving safety projects in the next round of Maryland’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP).

The PSAP program, a priority of the Moore-Miller Administration, is designed to provide greater access and protect all roadway users, including those traveling on foot or by bicycle, scooter or other mobility device.

“Every Marylander, no matter whether they travel by bus, bicycle, car, rail or on foot, deserves safe and reliable transportation for their everyday needs and to pursue education, jobs and other opportunities,” said Acting Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson during an event at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. “The projects that emerge from our Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, and the collaborations we’re forming with communities across Maryland, will help us realize our shared goals and will pay dividends for generations to come.”

The third round of PSAP corridors includes:

Planning and design concepts for each PSAP project will include proven safety countermeasures supported by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). PSAP projects are focused on making safety-focused improvements to state highways with the greatest safety needs.

“SHA is laser focused on rapidly improving safety for the communities we serve,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “Today, we celebrate the next round of PSAP corridors and the lives these projects will save.”

“As Senator and on behalf of Team 30, I am committed to a transportation network that is safe and accessible for everyone, especially those who walk and bike daily,” said State Senator Shaneka Henson, who represents the area along MD 450 in District 30. “I am proud to partner with MDOT, the State Highway Administration, and local leaders to advance safety and enhance quality of life in our community.”



Published in May 2023, the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan is the result of a State Highway Administration review of existing conditions across Maryland to identify areas of need and prioritize corridors for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.

SHA has launched planning and design for 13 PSAP projects across Maryland. The state’s first PSAP project, on MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, began construction in Summer 2025 and is anticipated for completion in 2026. Today’s announcement will increase that total to 18 PSAP corridors statewide.

“I’m thrilled at MDOT’s announcement, and I greatly appreciate their decision to include West Street as a priority corridor,” said State Delegate Dana Jones, District 30A. “I’ve worked closely with MDOT on pedestrian safety improvements along this corridor, and I’m pleased to see this partnership continue with the comprehensive planning and investment that the PSAP designation provides.”

“US 40 is a vital link in the economic health of the entire region, but we also must recognize its role as a community link for thousands of families in Catonsville and surrounding neighborhoods,” said State Senator Charles E. Sydnor III, who represents that area in District 44. “Inclusion of a PSAP project along the US 40 corridor will make this busy roadway safer and more accessible for those who walk and bike, and will reinforce the mission to provide a transportation network that serves all Marylanders.”

The PSAP process is data driven and includes outreach and collaboration with community residents, officials and other stakeholders. Working with stakeholders, SHA develops strategies to enhance safety and mobility using its Context Driven Guide – a toolkit that considers the “context” of an area to determine improvements that will be the most effective and appropriate. Depending on community needs, land-use and other factors, solutions may include speed limit reductions, protected bike lanes, high-visibility crosswalks, signal timing adjustments, FHWA proven safety countermeasures, or a host of other strategies.

As part of the project development process for the five corridors in Round 3, SHA will provide avenues for public input including a webpage for each project, portals for online comments and suggestions, as well as a public workshop to gather community feedback and help refine the design and the safety measures to be included.

“US 301 is both a major artery for the region, and a main street for the Waldorf and surrounding communities,” said Jason R. Groth, Director of Planning and Growth Management for Charles County. “We are extremely pleased that this segment of the roadway corridor was selected for the latest round of Pedestrian Safety Action Plan projects. The improved safety of our citizens within this congested corridor is paramount to our strategic highway safety plan.”