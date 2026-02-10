Narcotics Detectives Seize Illegal Cannabis from Six Tobacco and Vape Shops

Following a five-month investigation, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section served multiple search and seizure warrants at tobacco and vape shops found to be illegally selling cannabis. There are currently 18 tobacco and vape shops in Charles County and six were found to be consistently in violation.

In August 2025, detectives opened an investigation after receiving information about illegal cannabis sales at local tobacco and vape shops. During the investigation, detectives received information that a parent reported their elementary school-aged child potentially purchased a product containing THC at one of the shops, although that could not be proven.

Through their participation in the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, CCSO detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of products from various locations, and with the assistance of a CCSO Forensic Chemist, evidence obtained during the investigation was expedited for analysis, confirming the businesses were selling illegal cannabis.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that some shops were also selling loose cannabis concealed beneath counters to customers. Other locations were found to be intentionally packaging illegal cannabis in mislabeled containers advertised as hemp, CBD, or mushroom products to disguise their contents.

On December 19, the Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from local and federal law enforcement agencies, served six search and seizure warrants at locations in La Plata, Waldorf, White Plains and Bryans Road.

During the service of the warrants, detectives recovered illegal cannabis, various THC products, production equipment, and U.S. currency from each location. The approximate street value of the recovered cannabis and THC products is more than $222,000. Additionally, over $40,000 in U.S. currency was seized.

“The illegal sale of THC-containing products is particularly concerning due to the impact these substances can have, especially with our youth. We are increasingly seeing young people affected by vapes containing THC, often marketed in ways that make them easily accessible and appealing to minors. We will continue to monitor tobacco and vape retailers and will conduct additional inspections and enforcement operations to ensure compliance with the law,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry.

None of the shops are being identified at this time; however, the case will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

