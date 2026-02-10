Deputies Recover Two Guns in Waldorf Home; 19 and 15-Year-Old Brothers Charged

Tareil Benjamin Moffitt, 19, of Waldorf, was arrested on February 6, 2026, after deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Tulip Tree Court in Waldorf as part of a stolen firearm investigation that began in July 2025. According to court documents, investigators determined that Moffitt and his 15-year-old brother, were both involved in the case.

The investigation began after a handgun was reported stolen from a Waldorf residence in July 2025. Charging documents state that the firearm was taken from inside the home after a juvenile male, later identified as Moffitt’s brother, was allegedly shown where the gun was stored by a juvenile female victim. The firearm was discovered missing several days later and reported stolen.

As the investigation continued, deputies received additional information indicating that the juvenile suspect and his brother, Tareil Moffitt, had access to firearms and were living together at the Tulip Tree Court address. Investigators later learned that the stolen handgun had been given to Tareil Moffitt by his younger brother, according to statements included in the probable cause affidavit.

On February 6, 2026, deputies executed a court-authorized search and seizure warrant at the residence. During the search, investigators recovered two handguns from a bedroom dresser identified as belonging to Tareil Moffitt. One of the firearms was confirmed to be the handgun reported stolen in July 2025, and a second handgun was also seized, along with ammunition.

Court records state that Moffitt was taken into custody and later charged with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, along with other related charges. The alleged offenses are listed as occurring on July 16, 2025.

During an interview with investigators, Moffitt allegedly admitted that he was aware he was not legally allowed to possess firearms because of his age but continued to carry them, claiming it was for protection. Deputies noted that both firearms were located in his bedroom during the execution of the search warrant.

Following his arrest, Moffitt was initially ordered held without bond. At a bail review hearing on February 9, 2026, a judge ordered that he could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring if he meets eligibility requirements and complies with court-ordered conditions, including not possessing weapons and appearing for all court dates.

The juvenile brother was charged separately on a juvenile offense report with the original theft of the firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges. In accordance with Maryland law, the juvenile was released to a parent.

Moffitt’s case remains open in the District Court for Charles County, with a trial currently scheduled for April 1, 2026.

