Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Prince Frederick Stabbing Sends Two Victims to Shock Trauma

Brandon Lloyd Milbrook, 34, of Prince Frederick, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault following a stabbing incident reported on February 8, 2026, according to court documents.

Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:31 p.m. on February 8, 2026, reporting an active assault involving a knife at a residence on Sark Court in Prince Frederick. When deputies arrived, Milbrook was located at the scene and taken into custody.

According to the statement of probable cause, two victims—an adult female victim and an adult male victim—were found to have sustained multiple stab wounds. Both victims were transported by Maryland State Police Aviation to Baltimore Shock Trauma for emergency medical treatment. The adult female victim was described by investigators as being “in and out of consciousness” and exhibiting a “sucking chest wound,” while the adult male victim was reported to be suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Court records state that a witness, identified in documents as an adult female family member, told investigators that earlier that day Milbrook had left a mental health residence known as the “Porter House” at approximately 10:30 p.m. on February 7, 2026, and walked back to the Sark Court residence.

The witness stated that on February 8, 2026, she, the adult male victim, and the adult female victim went to the Sark Court residence in an attempt to convince Milbrook to return to treatment. According to her statement, Milbrook had barricaded the door, was smoking cigarettes inside the home, smoke alarms were sounding, and he had discharged a fire extinguisher inside the residence.

The witness told investigators that she contacted 911 seeking assistance and intended to pursue an emergency mental health petition, but deputies advised there was nothing further they could assist with at that time. She stated she and the adult male victim then went to the District Court Commissioner’s Office and were told they would need to go to court the following Monday morning.

According to the witness, after returning to Sark Court, she remained seated in a vehicle with the adult male victim while the adult female victim went inside the residence with Milbrook. The witness reported that she then heard screaming from inside the home and heard the adult male victim run inside while shouting words to the effect of, “Get off your mother.”

The witness stated that shortly afterward, Milbrook, the adult male victim, and the adult female victim came outside, and the adult male victim was wrestling with Milbrook. She told investigators she observed Milbrook holding a knife. She further reported seeing the adult female victim bleeding from the chest and leaning against a vehicle.

According to the witness, the adult male victim had Milbrook on the ground and was attempting to restrain him when she tried to assist. She stated she then observed Milbrook stab the adult male victim during the struggle. The witness said she immediately called 911.

Investigators wrote that deputies arrived and determined the adult male victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds, while the adult female victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and was in the most severe condition. Both victims were flown by helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma for treatment.

Court documents state that Milbrook was secured in a patrol vehicle and later transported for an interview. Investigators reported observing apparent blood on Milbrook’s clothing and hands. Milbrook was advised of his rights and stated that he understood them and agreed to speak with investigators.

During the interview, Milbrook reportedly said he felt unsafe at the Porter House the prior night after being threatened, which prompted him to walk home. He told investigators that his father, mother, and stepmother came to his residence to try to convince him to return to treatment. Milbrook stated that “at some point during the visit an altercation occurred.” He further stated that he was “unsure whether he stabbed his father and mother.”

Based on witness statements, observed injuries to both victims, and Milbrook’s statements, investigators charged Milbrook in connection with the stabbing. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for booking.

Court records show Milbrook appeared in District Court for Calvert County for an initial appearance on February 8, 2026, where he waived an attorney for that proceeding. A bail review hearing was held on February 9, 2026, and a judge ordered that Milbrook be held without bond. A competency hearing is scheduled for February 18, 2026, followed by a preliminary hearing set for March 9, 2026, both at Calvert District Court.

The case remains open. All charges are allegations, and Milbrook is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

