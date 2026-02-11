CSM Offers CDL Certification Courses to Train Students to Fill Critical Workforce Need

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will host a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) virtual orientation on February 11 at 3 p.m. for aspiring students to learn more about this in-demand career field.

The CSM Center for Transportation Training, located at 5825 Radio Station Drive in La Plata, offers certifications in CDL Class A, CDL Class B, and Driver Education Instructor Training for students to become safe, focused, professional drivers. The programs range from 10 – 12 weeks for CDL Class A, and four-to-five weeks for CDL Class B. The Class A program covers professional driving practices, safety, vehicle inspections, basic controls, DOT compliance, and accident reporting, preparing graduates to work for transportation companies in Southern Maryland or across the country.

One of the tools used to train students is the driving simulator. The simulator features a truck seat, steering wheel, and pedals, surrounded by an immersive wall of monitors. As the student drives, instructors can introduce challenging conditions, like rain or snow, heavy traffic, or navigating tight city streets.

“It’s a great introduction to what they’ll really be doing,” said CDL Instructor Rhonda Croxton. “That machine is very unforgiving. It’s like a video game. You feel every movement, and the students can really learn and understand the truck.”

Croxton is one of two full-time CDL instructors at CSM. Both instructors are certified CDL examiners through an agreement with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA). Mike Adams, Transportation Program Director, said this makes it easier for students to get through the program and on the road. Since the agreement was established in 2022, the program has maintained a 98 percent pass rate on students’ first attempt, with 100 percent of students successfully passing on their second attempt.

“This agreement with the MVA eliminates some of the logistical hurdles of scheduling driving tests and securing vehicle availability,” Adams said. “Students can receive their license within 72 hours of finishing the course and passing the exam. When it’s time to take the exam, students are much more at ease. They know what to expect and drive with confidence.”



The program graduated about 50 drivers in 2025, many of whom decided to enroll in another CDL course. Adams said stacked credentials can help students stand out in a competitive field. The Class A certification is for combination commercial vehicles, like heavy tractor-trailers, while the Class B certification, which includes a passenger endorsement, qualifies students to operate single-unit commercial vehicles, like buses, maintenance vehicles, or local service vehicles like plows and garbage trucks.

“There’s a great deal of interest in the community to obtain licenses,” Adams said. “We work with employers and recruiters who come to us looking for drivers. Students are motivated to succeed and fill that industry need.”

According to the American Trucking Association, a shortage of qualified CDL drivers reached more than 80,000 in 2021, a shortage that is expected to nearly double by 2030.

In a national school transportation study, 81 percent of school administrators reported school bus driver shortages are a problem in their district, with most respondents saying transportation impacts are one of the key district issues.

The American Transportation Research Institute reports that recruiting more women drivers is a crucial part of addressing workforce shortages. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women made up only seven percent of truck drivers in 2024.

Croxton loves driving and said she’s wanted to drive a truck since childhood. In her role as an instructor, she loves seeing other women develop the same passion and confidence to seek out new career opportunities. Throughout her tenure, she’s noticed an increase in women drivers, with at least one woman in every class over the last several years.

“I love helping people realize they can do something they’ve never done before,” Croxton said. “I see women doubt themselves sometimes, and next thing you know they’re saying, I can’t believe I did this. It gives women confidence in themselves.

Carla Wade recently earned her CDL Class A, which she said allowed her to have more freedom in a new career. She said as a woman in this male-dominated industry, she’s compelled to encourage other women to step onto this road to success.

“I would tell women not to be scared of the new opportunities and the doors that may open for them,” Wade said. “Having this license means I’m able to provide for my family financially and to be able to enjoy life.”

Wade is hoping to continue working toward becoming a truck owner-operator.

CSM has worked to expand access and get more students in the program. One strategy has been to offer the CDL learners permit course, which is required to be completed before enrolling in the certification program. The course includes four sessions

The next CDL orientation is scheduled for February 11 at 3 p.m. This virtual event is free to attend.

