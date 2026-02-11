Clinton Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Enticing Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material

A Clinton, Maryland, man is headed to federal prison for nearly three decades in connection with child sex abuse crimes.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Juan Carlos Puente, 48, of Clinton, Maryland, to more than 27 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Additionally, as part of his plea agreement, Puente must register as a sex offender in places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, Department of Justice (DOJ) – Criminal Division, and Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office.

As detailed in court documents, between approximately October 1, 2021, and April 22, 2022, Puente enticed a minor victim, who resided in the Dominican Republic, to engage in unlawful sexual activity and produce child pornography. Specifically, through Facebook messages, Puente enticed the minor victim to perform sexual acts on herself and to send videos of her engaging in the requested sexually explicit conduct in exchange for money. The messages also show Puente sending money transfer ID numbers to the minor victim and saying he sent money to her on multiple occasions.

On January 9, 2024, the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Puente’s Clinton residence. Law enforcement seized electronic devices and other evidence from his residence pursuant to the search warrant. Forensic review of the devices uncovered visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI – Baltimore, FBI – Santo Domingo, and Dominican National Police for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan S. McKoy and Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban, Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, who prosecuted the case.

