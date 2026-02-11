Leonardtown Business Association Announces New Business Updates in Town

The Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) is excited to share several positive business updates that highlight continued growth, investment, and momentum throughout the Town of Leonardtown.

Domoishi opened today in the former SIP location near Dunkin’ Donuts, bringing a fresh new dining option to the area.

Smash House recently celebrated its official ribbon cutting and is now open in its new location on Fenwick Street. This move marks an exciting new chapter for the popular business as it expands its presence in Leonardtown.

Bowl 29 has announced plans to take over the former Smash House location inside Shepherds Old Field Market, adding new energy and offerings to this well-loved community space.

Leonardtown also welcomes First Home Mortgage, which has opened a new office on Courthouse Drive, further expanding professional services available in town.

In additional news, Kneaded announced this past week that it will be relocating to a larger space inside the historic Old Bell Motor Company building. The move will allow the business to expand its menu of delicious treats and better serve the community.

Noli’s is under new ownership and will be opening soon, bringing renewed excitement to this familiar Leonardtown spot.

Rounding out the updates, Leonardtown welcomes a new retail addition—The Vintage Collective—which will be opening in the former Kenny’s Flowers space, offering even more unique shopping options in town.

The Leonardtown Business Association is thrilled to see businesses grow, expand, and invest in our community and looks forward to continued progress throughout Leonardtown.

