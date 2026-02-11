Sports Wagering Contributes $10.9 Million to the State During January 2026

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $10,928,540 in contributions to the state during January 2026, and with five months remaining in Fiscal Year 2026, state contributions have surpassed the 12-month total for FY2025.

Through the first seven months of Fiscal Year 2026 (July 2025 through January 2026), sports wagering contributions to the state are $89,533,261. The full-year total for FY2025 was $88,923,572.

Retail sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund and 5% to the state’s General Fund. In January, the combined retail and mobile contribution to the Blueprint Fund was $8,229,408, while an additional $2,699,132 in mobile proceeds went to the General Fund.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $615,845,563 during January and won back $539,131,478 in prizes. Sportsbook operators held 12.5% of the handle.

A detailed summary of the January 2026 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for January 2026:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

· Retail: $11,133,898 (includes $19,840 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Mobile: $604,711,664 (includes $20,325,780 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Combined: $615,845,563

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

· Retail: $10,189,289

· Mobile: $528,942,189

· Combined: $539,131,478

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

· Retail: $944,610 (8.5%)

· Mobile: $75,769,475 (12.5%)

· Combined: $76,714,084 (12.5%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

· Retail: $880,075

· Mobile: $53,982,642

· Combined: $54,862,717

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of Taxable Win for Retail; 20% of Taxable Win for Mobile)

· Retail: $132,011

· Mobile: $10,796,528

· Combined: $10,928,540

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

· Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $244,883,524

· Cumulative contribution to the General Fund: $22,026,469

· Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $5,237,722

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming – Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.