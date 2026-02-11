Deputies Say Drunk Man Left Child in Truck Following Hit-and-Run with School Bus at Plum Point Elementary School

Brian Paul Davis, 41, of Prince Frederick, is facing multiple charges including neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment, and confining an unattended child following a series of alleged incidents on February 4, 2026, according to court documents.

Davis is charged with neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment, and confining an unattended child in a motor vehicle. In addition, he faces numerous traffic-related charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving while impaired while transporting a minor, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision, multiple counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to provide insurance information, directing and permitting unlawful highway vehicle operation, and spinning wheels.

According to a Statement of Probable Cause filed by Deputy First Class C. Hill of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 4:10 p.m. on February 4, 2026, to a reported hit-and-run accident involving a school bus at Plum Point Elementary School in Huntington . The report states that a white Chevrolet Silverado with black rims was involved in the collision and left the scene.

The deputy wrote that the driver was identified as Davis and that it was reported he was “driving erratically and spinning tires as he left the parking lot” . A second accident involving a white Chevrolet with disabled veteran tags was later reported near South View Drive and Solomons Island Road in Huntington, according to charging documents .

Deputies went to Davis’ home on Pin Oak Court in Prince Frederick. The probable cause statement indicates that the white Chevrolet Silverado was observed parked in the driveway with damage to both sides of the vehicle, including yellow paint transfer on the front bumper that was described as matching the school bus .

While at the residence, a deputy reported hearing knocking from inside the truck and a “quiet voice from the inside of the truck telling me to open the door” . When the deputy opened the door, a juvenile female was found sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

The child later told deputies that after being picked up from school, Davis was “driving really crazy” and said, “he (Brian) forgot me” .

According to the charging documents, when Davis came to the door, deputies observed that his speech was slurred, his eyelids were droopy, and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person . The deputy also reported detecting a strong odor of body spray or cologne, which was described in the report as a “common tactic used by people when they are attempting to cover the odor of an intoxicant during impaired driving investigations” .

When deputies attempted to detain him, the report states that Davis tried to retreat into the home and grabbed the door frame, refusing to exit. He was ultimately placed in handcuffs. The report further alleges that Davis became agitated, attempted to throw himself over a railing approximately 15 feet high, and struck his head multiple times on a patrol vehicle before being transported to the detention center .

Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the incident and advised that it would be accepting the case as a child neglect case, according to the deputy’s report .

Court records show that Davis was ordered held without bond following his initial appearance on February 5, 2026. The Initial Appearance Report states that he was “ordered held without bond” due to a determination that there was a reasonable likelihood he posed a danger to the safety of the alleged victim or the community .

A bail review hearing was held later that morning before Judge Michelle R. Saunders. As of the latest court filings, Davis remains held without bond. A court date is currently scheduled for April 17, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

An attorney has entered an appearance on Davis’ behalf. The case remains open in the District Court for Calvert County.