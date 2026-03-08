UPDATE: Bodycam in Fatal Charles County Officer Involved Shooting is Released

Warning: This video contains violent and graphic material that may be disturbing and is not suitable for all viewers. Please proceed with caution.

UPDATE 3/8/2026: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal police-involved shooting involving the Charles County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in White Plains, Charles County, Maryland.

The decedent was previously identified as 36-year-old Demarcus Irish of Clinton, Maryland.

The involved officers are identified as CCSO Sergeant Coulby, a 12-year veteran, and Police Officer First Class Kunz, a 15-year veteran. Both officers are assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit.

The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of this fatal police-involved shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].



The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an adult male in the 10000 block of Cobbler Place.

When officers approached the male who was the subject of the warrant, he produced a machete and raised it over his head, while facing the officers. Two officers fired their service weapons, striking the man. Officers rendered emergency medical aid until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. Officers recovered a machete near the man. No officers were injured during the incident. The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at approximately 2:37 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Cobbler Place in White Plains, for the reported shooting.

Police were actively attempting to serve multiple warrants on a suspect when the shooting occurred. The suspect was known to make threats to law enforcement and units were urged to use caution when dealing with him.

Units located the suspects vehicle on Cobbler Place, and a short time later announced a foot pursuit.

Within minutes of the foot pursuit, officers reported shots fired and requested EMS.

While rendering medical aid to the suspect, police found he was wearing body armor.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene to find police performing life-saving measures with the suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

EMS declared the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

The incident is actively under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.