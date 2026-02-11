UPDATE: Suspect Shot and Killed by Police During Attempted Warrant Service in White Plains

UPDATE 2/11/2026: On February 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Newport Circle and Cobbler Place in White Plains attempting to arrest an individual who had an active arrest warrant and protective order stemming from escalating domestic-related incidents.

As the officers approached, the individual pulled out a large machete and advanced towards them with the machete raised.

Two officers discharged their firearms, striking the individual. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, including CPR, until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Despite life-saving efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved were wearing clothing identifying them as Charles County Sheriff’s officers and they were equipped with body-worn cameras.

Further, the subject was found to be wearing a tactical vest with what appeared to be body armor.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Consistent with agency policy, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The IID will provide further updates and release additional information as appropriate.



