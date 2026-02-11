Calvert County Conducting Death Investigating After Woman Dies at Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach

In response to the community inquiries for information regarding a recent death investigation, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active and ongoing investigation into an incident that occurred at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach. The investigation remains open at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the incident. Investigators are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy and additional information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Once all relevant information, evidence, and findings have been fully gathered and reviewed, a formal meeting will be conducted with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to present the complete investigative findings.

Following that review, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will finalize and complete all appropriate reports consistent with the investigative outcomes.

It is the general practice of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office not to comment further on active or ongoing investigations. This practice ensures the integrity of the investigative process and protects all parties involved.

Additional information will be released when appropriate and once the investigation reaches a stage suitable for public disclosure.