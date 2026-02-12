Baltimore Man Charged in Multi-County 7-Eleven Credit Card Skimming Investigation in Calvert County

Becam Ciuciu, 20, of Baltimore, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after an investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office into the installation of illegal skimming devices at 7-Eleven stores across Maryland.

Ciuciu is charged with two counts of possession of a re-encoder/skimming device and two counts of identity fraud with intent to manufacture or distribute, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County . The charges stem from incidents reported on December 21, 2025, at 7-Eleven stores on Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk and Old Town Road in Huntingtown .

Since October 2025, deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have investigated multiple reports of skimming devices discovered on point-of-sale pin pads at 7-Eleven stores in Calvert County. According to charging documents, surveillance footage from December 21, 2025, showed three individuals entering the stores, ordering food to distract employees, and manipulating pin pads while the counters were unattended .

Investigators used license plate reader data, surveillance footage, and federal partnerships to identify Ciuciu and others as suspects. The probable cause statement details that a Toyota Sienna linked to the suspects traveled to multiple 7-Eleven locations in Baltimore County and Prince George’s County in early January 2026, where additional skimming devices were later recovered .

On February 5, 2026, deputies executed search warrants at residences on Garrison Boulevard and Garrison Avenue in Baltimore. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, as a result of the operation, investigators recovered 15 skimming devices, 71 encoded “cash-out” cards, skimming device manufacturing equipment, and $21,264 in U.S. currency. Court documents further reflect that a total of 15 skimming devices and 71 encoded cards with PIN numbers described as “cash out cards” were seized .

During the execution of the search warrant, occupants of the Garrison Boulevard residence initially did not comply with deputies’ commands, and a drone was deployed inside the home. Charging documents state that while exiting the residence, one individual was holding “black bag containing five cellphones, (12) skimming devices, skimming device manufacturing tools/material and (13) encoded cards with PIN numbers AKA ‘cash out cards’” .

Authorities attempted to interview Ciuciu following his arrest. According to the probable cause statement, Ciuciu “did not deny being involved in the scheme however he did not wish to elaborate further details of the scheme” and “ultimately requested an attorney, at which time questioning was ceased” .

Ciuciu was ordered held without bond following his initial appearance on February 5, 2026. The court found there was a “reasonable likelihood Defendant will not appear when required” . A bail review hearing was held February 6, 2026, and the hold without bond remained in place.

He is scheduled for trial on March 23, 2026, in the District Court for Calvert County. The investigation remains active, and authorities have indicated additional charges and arrests may follow.

