Four Juveniles Apprehended Following Stolen Vehicle, Theft, and Attempted Vehicle Theft in Lexington Park

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office apprehended four juveniles Monday night following an investigation into a stolen vehicle, a theft from a business, and an attempted vehicle theft in Lexington Park.

On February 9, 2026, at approximately 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residential area in Lexington Park for a reported stolen vehicle. The victims stated that their 2004 Honda Pilot had been taken from the street in front of their residence.

Deputies canvassed the area and learned that three masked individuals in all-black clothing were seen near the Honda Pilot at the time of the theft. Shortly thereafter, surveillance footage showed the vehicle being driven out of the area with multiple occupants.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to Aspen Liquors in Lexington Park for a reported theft. The store owner reported that two unknown suspects entered the business, took a four-pack of mixed alcoholic beverages, and left without paying. Surveillance video from the store showed two suspects matching the descriptions from the earlier vehicle theft arriving in what appeared to be the stolen Honda Pilot.

A deputy along Great Mills Road located the stolen Honda Pilot at approximately 10:45 p.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit into a residential neighborhood ensued for approximately one-half mile before the vehicle stopped and the occupants, four juvenile males, were apprehended and surrendered without incident.

While speaking with witnesses at the scene of the stop, deputies took a report from a citizen who stated he was a victim of an earlier attempted vehicle theft. The witness identified the Honda Pilot’s occupants as the individuals who allegedly attempted to steal his vehicle. The victim advised deputies that the suspects ran toward his truck while he stopped to dispose of trash from the back of the vehicle. When he returned to the truck, the suspects fled in the Honda Pilot.

The juveniles, three 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and released to their guardians.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying juveniles due to legal protections that safeguard their identities throughout the judicial process.

