Calvert County Health Department Issues Rabies Alert for Port Republic Area After Raccoon Tests Positive

The Calvert County Health Department has issued a Rabies Alert for the Port Republic community following a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon. The infected animal was captured on February 10, 2026 on Independence Drive in Port Republic.

To protect yourself, your family, and your pets, the Health Department strongly advises all residents to take the following essential precautions:

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Do not approach, handle, or feed any wild or stray domestic animals. Teach children to never touch unfamiliar animals.

Vaccinate your pets. Ensure all cats, dogs, and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. This is the most effective defense against the disease.

Secure Food and Trash. Do not leave pet food or unsecured trash cans outdoors, as they can attract wildlife to your property.

Confine pets to your home or yard. Keep pets within your home or yard to prevent potential exposure to rapid animals.

Report strange-acting animals. If you observe a wild or stray animal behaving strangely—such as showing aggression, unusual tameness, or staggering—report it immediately to Animal Control at 410-535-1600, ext 2526.

If you or your pet are bitten or scratched by an animal that may have rabies, act quickly:

– WASH IMMEDIATELY: Clean the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for 15 minutes.

– SEEK MEDICAL-CARE: Immediately seek medical attention for yourself from a healthcare provider or for your pet from a veterinary care provider.

– REPORT EXPOSURE: Report any human exposure to the Calvert County Health Department (410-535-5400).

Report any domestic animal exposure to the Calvert County Animal Control (410-535-1600, ext 2526). Rabies is a viral disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is 100% preventable if treated immediately after exposure.

For more information on rabies, please visit the Health Department’s website at: https://www.calverthealth.org/healthupdates/rabies.html