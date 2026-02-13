Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Waldorf Teen Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the town of Capitol Heights. The victim is 19-year-old Ky-Mari Bowman of Waldorf.

On February 4, 2026, at approximately 3:20 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Abel Avenue for a shooting. Once on scene, they located Bowman outside suffering from gunshot wound(s). He died a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s). Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.

If you have information and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0005947.