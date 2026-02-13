No Injuries Reported After Large Fire at Clements Lumber Yard

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:23 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, Bay District, Mechanicsville and Second District were dispatched to the Timber America Inc, located at 40350 Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown, for the reported wood mill on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames, along with a brush fire that crews were unable to access.

A working fire dispatch, tanker task force, and additional brush trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Seventh District, Second District, Hollywood, Charles and Calvert County responded and operated on the scene or assisted with providing fill ins for over 3 hours.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes, and extinguished in approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

