Update: GoFundMe Launched to Help Owner Rebuild After Clements Lumber Yard Fire

UPDATE: A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the owner of the Clements-area lumber yard following last week’s fire that destroyed a barn and damaged critical equipment. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-glendon-rebuild-his-saw-mill

As previously reported, firefighters were dispatched on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:23 a.m., to 40350 Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown for a reported wood mill fire. Crews arrived within minutes to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames, along with a brush fire that was initially difficult to access.

A working fire dispatch, tanker task force, and additional brush units were requested. Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Seventh District, Second District, Hollywood, as well as Charles and Calvert counties responded or provided station coverage. The fire was contained within 30 minutes and extinguished in approximately one hour. No injuries were reported.

According to the GoFundMe page, the fire destroyed a recently financed shaving mill and the storage barn that housed it. The blaze also caused significant damage to the conveyor system, leaving the operation unable to continue.

The owner, identified on the fundraiser as Glendon, is described as a hardworking Mennonite father of 11 who provides tree work and logging services to the local community. The fundraiser states that without the mill, he is unable to continue the work that supports his family.

Organizers say all financial and building material donations will go directly toward restoring the saw mill to working order. Requested items include tin roofing, lumber, screws, nails, and other building supplies, as well as monetary contributions to purchase needed materials.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

