Donations Accepted for Calvert County Community Resources Toiletry Drive

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources is collecting new toiletry items for individuals in need in advance of its upcoming Community Resource Fair on March 27, 2026.

Donations for men, women and children are being accepted. Requested items include diapers and pull-ups, diaper wipes, body wash and soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

All donated items must be new and unopened. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 27. Donations may be made Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Communications & Media Relations Office, 150 Main St., Suite 264, Prince Frederick

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St., Suite 102, Prince Frederick

For information about the toiletry drive, contact Community Resources at [email protected] or 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.

