UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Maryland State Trooper and Additional Vehicles in Waldorf, Crash Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 2/13/2026: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred late Thursday night in Charles County.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from Charles County Emergency Medical Services. Identification is pending an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly before midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the area of Route 301 between Plaza Drive and St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an on-duty Maryland State trooper was traveling northbound on Route 301 in a marked patrol vehicle when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in lane two of the four-lane highway.

The pedestrian was subsequently struck by additional vehicles.

Just prior to the crash, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls for a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes of Route 301. There is no crosswalk at the crash site.

There were no other reported injuries.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted approximately two hours. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Charles County. The Maryland State Police will also conduct an administrative review, and the trooper has been placed on administrative leave as protocol.



Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Justin Zimmerman at 301-392-1231

