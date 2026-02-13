Local Donor Sponsors Life-Saving Ballistic Vest for Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Bane

With heartfelt gratitude, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy First Class (DFC) Ryan Jones would like to extend a sincere thank you to Beth Jazwinski of Lusby, for her generous support in sponsoring a life-saving ballistic vest for K9 Bane through Brady’s K9 Fund.

After seeing a post from Brady’s K9 Fund on Instagram, Ms. Jazwinski reached out with the desire to sponsor a K9 in need of protective equipment. Coincidentally, K9 Bane was featured on Day 2 of the organization’s “12 Dogs of Christmas” campaign and proudly represents Calvert County. Inspired to help, Ms. Jazwinski chose to sponsor Bane’s vest.

The vest arrived Tuesday and Ms. Jazwinski had the special honor of personally delivering it to DFC Jones and K9 Bane. This meaningful donation was made in honor of her late father, Andrew Jazwinski, and his love for dogs and service animals.

Brady’s K9 Fund is dedicated to providing protective equipment to law enforcement K9s across the country, helping ensure these loyal partners are protected while they serve and protect our communities.

We are deeply grateful to Ms. Jazwinski and Brady’s K9 Fund for their generosity and commitment to K9 safety.

For more information about Brady’s K9 Fund, please visit bradysk9fund.com

About the Mission: Our mission is simple: We believe working dogs like K9 Diesel deserve to be protected by a ballistic vest for their entire shift just like their human partners, so that they both can come home safe together.

