Leadership Maryland Announces Executive Program Class of 2026

February 13, 2026

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2026, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2026, the Executive Program’s 33rd class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender.

The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multiculturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“Welcoming a new cohort to our flagship Executive Program is always a highlight of our year, and the Class of 2026 is truly exceptional,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO of Leadership Maryland. “Selection for this program is incredibly competitive, and these leaders stood out not just for what they’ve already achieved, but for their genuine commitment to shaping a better future for Maryland. We can’t wait to see how they challenge each other and grow together to drive meaningful change across our state.”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101, or email [email protected].


Leadership Maryland Class of 2026 participants:

Leigh Adams ‘26 – Executive Director, Ausherman Family Foundation

Dr. Paula Anderson ‘26 – President/CEO, PACE Consulting

Marsha D. Anderson ‘26 – Executive Director, Strategic Accounts Kaiser Permanente

Ross Benincasa ‘26 – Senior Vice President of Community Development, Fello

Anthony Betterson ‘26 – Managing Director – Chief of Staff, The Harbor Bank of Maryland

Michael A. Bowers ‘26 – Director of Human Capital, National Cemetery Administration

Shane Breakie ‘26 – Vice President – Sustainability and Organic Growth, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, 

Yvonne Briley-Wilson ‘26 – Maryland Correctional Ombudsman, State of Maryland – Office of the Correctional Ombudsman (OCO)

Matthew Calhoun ‘26 – Executive Vice President – Retail Banking M&T Bank

Nicholas Clark ‘26 – SVP – Commercial Banking Executive Maryland, Fulton Bank

Torine B. Creppy ‘26 – President, Safe Kids Worldwide and Vice-President, Children’s National Hospital

Percy E. Dangerfield ‘26 – Chief Administrative Officer, Maryland Transportation Authority

Renee R. Dash ‘26 – Chief Operating Officer The League for People with Disabilities

Courtney Davis ‘26  – Deputy Director, State of Maryland, Office of Social Equity (OSE)

Candace Dodson-Reed ‘26 – Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President, MEDCO

Beth Anne Dorman ’26 – President & CEO – For All Seasons, Inc.

Christopher Eccleston ‘26 – President/Owner, Delmarva Veteran Builders

Janssen Evelyn ‘26 – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Anne Arundel County Government

Mary Pat Fannon ‘26 – Executive Director, Public School State Superintendents’ Association of Maryland

 James Fraser ‘26 – Vice President, H&H Rock Companies

Claudia Glover ‘26 – Chief Investment Officer, Financial Advisor BFG Financial Advisors

 Geyssel Gonzalez ‘26 – Deputy CFO, Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

Sara Goodman-Stickler ‘26 – President & CEO, Global Cold Chain Alliance

Scott Gottbreht ‘26 – Assistant Secretary of Policy, Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development

Amir Hammad ‘26 – Plant Manager – Hydro, Constellation 

Sara Johnson ‘26 – Co-Founder & COO, CASH Campaign of Maryland

Matt Laurent ‘26 – Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, Salisbury University

 Christine Leister ‘26 – CFO Qlarant

 Amy Liebman ‘26 – Chief Program Officer Migrant Clinicians Network

Thomas Luginbill ‘26 – Executive Director, PIC MC, Montgomery College

Carrie Manuel ‘26 – Vice President, Finance, Easton Utilities

Francesco Marra ‘26 – President & CEO, Marra Forni

Dr. Fernando Miralles-Wilhelm ‘26 – President, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Robert Moore ‘26 – Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Bryan Mulford ‘26 – Vice President, Commercial Markets, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Scott A. Nicewarner ‘26 – City Administrator, City of Hagerstown, MD

Moyah Panda ‘26 – Executive Director, Office of Police Accountability, Anne Arundel County Government

Christopher “Scott” Pomento ‘26 – Chief Financial Officer, Maryland State Highway Administration

Deborah Ricker, Ph.D. ‘26 – President, Hood College

Gayon Sampson ‘26 – Chief of Staff to the Mayor, The City of Frederick

Larissa Severn ‘26 – Director of Client Engagement, Orases

Steven Skerritt-Davis ‘26 – Executive Director, Maryland State Arts Council

 Louise D. Slezak ‘26 – Assistant Vice President, Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Community College of Baltimore County

Teaera Strum ‘26 – CEO. Strum Contracting Company

Bridgette Stumpf ‘26 – CEO & Co-Founder of Volare

Meghan Sweigart ‘26 – Executive Director, TechFrederick

Mark Thompson ‘26 – Chief of Commercial Development, Charles County Economic Development Department

Colleen E. Vacelet ‘26 – Founder/Owner/President/Partner – Intreegue Design, Inc.

Lori Valentine ‘26 Senior Consultant

Candace F. Vanderwater ‘26 – President & CEO Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas

Matthew J. Wessel ‘26 – Senior Director, External Engagement – Rodgers Consulting, Inc.

Lynn Wilkinson ‘26 – Chief Financial and Compliance Officer The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region

Walter Woods ‘26 – Coordinator for Outreach and Strategic Initiatives, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

About Leadership Maryland: Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of 30-40 of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.

