Leadership Maryland Announces Executive Program Class of 2026

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2026, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2026, the Executive Program’s 33rd class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender.

The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multiculturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“Welcoming a new cohort to our flagship Executive Program is always a highlight of our year, and the Class of 2026 is truly exceptional,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO of Leadership Maryland. “Selection for this program is incredibly competitive, and these leaders stood out not just for what they’ve already achieved, but for their genuine commitment to shaping a better future for Maryland. We can’t wait to see how they challenge each other and grow together to drive meaningful change across our state.”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101, or email [email protected].

Leigh Adams ‘26 – Executive Director, Ausherman Family Foundation