March 2026 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Spring begins to surface at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) with a month full of hands-on programs, family-friendly activities, and live music. From fossil identification and animal encounters to concerts and special celebrations, March offers something for every age and interest. Dive in and discover what’s happening all month long at CMM.

For the full calendar of March events, visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Sundays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.: Join museum educator Lori to explore the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, March 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Chesapeake A, B, C. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 6 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturdays, March 7 & 21 – Dee of St. Mary’s Table Exhibit | 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Discover the museum’s historic skipjack at a winter tabling exhibit. Through hands-on interpretation and conversation with crew members, discover how watermen dredge for oysters, manage sails, and work on the Chesapeake Bay.

Sunday, March 8 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m. Meet a mystery animal not normally on display at the museum. Each month, the CMM Education team highlights a different creature found in local estuaries. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, March 19 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. This month’s theme is Chesapeake A, B, C. For preschoolers ages 3–5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.: CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 27 – Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante | 7–9 p.m.: Chesapeake songster Janie Meneely and guitar-playing balladeer Rob van Sante join forces for an evening concert showcasing their largely homespun music from the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. A Maryland native, Janie Meneely brings a nautical perspective to the world of folk music and storytelling. She partnered with Dutch-born guitarist and singer Rob van Sante, who draws deep from the well of traditional music, adding his virtuoso guitar as accompaniment. Whether they sing about the past or the present, the Bay or beyond, Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante are delighted to share a few hours of music, merriment, and sometimes mayhem. Be ready to sing along! Doors open at 6 p.m. with beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $20 online up to one day in advance, and $25 online or at the door on concert day. Calendar • Maritime Performance Series: Janie Meneely & Rob

Saturday, March 28 – OtterMania | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Help us celebrate our favorite museum mammal – the North American river otter! Ideal for families, OtterMania! invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the otter mascots, discover how the otters stay warm, explore other adaptations that help otters survive, and complete an “otterly” awesome craft. Meet the biologists who care for the otters, wish them a happy birthday, and enjoy an otter story time with the author of Ozzy Otter Learns to Ski. Be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a special OtterMania raffle—guess how many “otter poo” candies are in the jar for a chance to win an otterly adorable gift. Don’t forget to visit Calvert and Chessie Grace along the way! Activities included with museum admission; FREE for CMM members.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members, $6 for children ages 5 – 12, children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.