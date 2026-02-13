Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Lexington Park

On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 8:55 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Road at Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

A short time after dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and one unconscious.

A helicopter was placed on standby, however, Due to maintenance, Trooper 7 was out of service with flight medics responding to the scene by ground.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a service truck with a loaded trailer off the roadway and into the woods, with a sedan in the roadway with the operator heavily trapped.

Emergency medical services pronounced the operator of the sedan deceased on the scene a short time later.

One occupant from the involved pickup truck was evaluated on the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are actively investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

