No Injuries Reported After Chimney Fire Extends Into Lexington Park Home Leaving Two Displaced

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 4:24 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge and Second District responded to the 21000 block of Constellation Street in Lexington Park, for the reported chimney fire.

911 callers reported a chimney fire was spreading to the residence, with all occupants and pets out and accounted for.

Crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch to find fire showing from the residences chimney.

Firefighters knocked the bulk of the fire down from the exterior, while additional crews made entry into the home and found extensions into one bedroom and the attic.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, with crews operating on the scene for over one hour.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adults and one dog displaced by the fire.

