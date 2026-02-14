Statement from Comptroller Lierman on the Trump Administration’s Decision to Overturn the EPA Endangerment Finding

Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman today issued this statement on the Trump Administration’s decision to overturn the EPA Endangerment Finding:

“The Trump Administration’s decision to overturn the 2009 endangerment finding is a dangerous and deeply irresponsible choice and one that puts both individual Marylanders and our state at risk.

“The endangerment finding is the legal basis allowing the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions because they endanger public health and welfare. Repealing it does not merely change environmental policy; it dismantles critical safeguards that have protected communities across our country for over a decade and prevents us from helping future Marylanders adequately prepare for the looming climate crisis.

“For Maryland, the consequences are not theoretical. Climate change already carries a real and rising price tag for our state, one that shows up in higher public spending, lost productivity, damaged infrastructure, and growing strain on families and local governments.

A 2025 report from our agency explained that climate-driven flooding, extreme heat, and severe storms are increasing costs across state and local budgets, from emergency response and transportation repairs to health care and housing. Preparing to face these challenges is expensive, but the cost of inaction is even more so. A conservative estimate to safeguard businesses, homes, roads, and entire communities in Maryland from chronic flooding alone (not including other climate hazards) by 2040 under a moderate sea-level-rise scenario amounts to $27.4 billion.

“Maryland’s economy depends on functioning ports, safe roads and bridges, reliable utilities, productive workers, and healthy communities. Climate change undermines all of that. Extreme heat reduces worker productivity and increases health care costs. Flooding threatens homes, small businesses, and critical infrastructure, particularly in our coastal and low-lying communities. More frequent and severe weather events drive up insurance costs and put long-term pressure on public finances.

“As Maryland’s elected chief fiscal officer, I am focused on making prudent financial decisions on behalf of our residents and safeguarding the long-term health of our economy. Now is the time for our communities to focus on the important work of preparing to face these challenges. Our agency is doing just that, partnering with the Maryland General Assembly, the Moore-Miller administration, and the philanthropic sector to provide a comprehensive analysis of the economic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions that drive harmful climate change. The Trump Administration’s decision to overturn the endangerment finding jeopardizes this work, removes tools from our toolkit, and puts both Maryland families and businesses in danger.”