$50,000 Scratch Win for Prince George’s County School Bus Driver

After delivering his last load of students safely to school last week, a bus driver in search of a good lunch found it and more. The Suitland resident told officials when he visited Lottery headquarters Feb. 12 that while the sandwich was tasty, the $50,000 dessert served him by a 50X the Cash scratch-off was the star of the meal.

The Prince George’s County man noticed a lottery retailer as he was leaving the restaurant he’d chosen for his meal.

“I buy scratch-off tickets just about every week. So, when I saw it, I decided to get one while I was there,” he said when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

He had not played 50X the Cash before, and chose it for exactly that reason. The $10 game debuted Jan. 9.

“I won $600 once playing a new ticket, so whenever I see one, I get it,” he said. Scratching his ticket in his car he experienced what he called the biggest shock of his life when he uncovered his $50,000 win.

“I use the word shock because it was almost as if I’d gotten hit by lightning. It was the last thing I was expecting. Just unbelievable,” he said

He is the second to claim one of the game’s $50,000 second-tier prizes. 50X the Cash has eight more to offer players, as well as six $100,000 top prizes. He found his winner at the Lucky Lottery store at 6029 Marlboro Pike in District Heights.