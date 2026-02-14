Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal Issues Urgent Fire Alarm Recall Due Failure to Warn During Fire, Alarms Sold Exclusively on Amazon

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is issuing an urgent recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding certain smoke alarms due to a potential alarm failure.

This defect may cause the alarm to malfunction or fail to alert occupants during an emergency, posing a serious life-safety hazard. Residents are strongly urged to immediately check their devices and follow the manufacturer’s recall instructions to determine if their unit is affected and to take appropriate corrective action.

Please see the release below for further information.

LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due to Failure to Warn During Fire, Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENGName of Product: 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms

Hazard: If the threshold for security warnings is set too high, the alarm might not sound in time, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: February 12, 2026

Units: About 11,000

Description: This recall involves 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms. The alarms are 9V battery-operated, with a light-sound warning and a test button. The alarms are white and circular. Model number “XG-7D04-KZ9Z” and SKU number “CX-50YP-A5VN” are printed on the bottom side of the alarm.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the smoke detector fire alarms and contact [email protected] for instructions on obtaining a full refund through Amazon.com. Smoke alarms can be discarded in the household trash.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold Online At: Amazon.com from February 2024 through December 2025 for about $30.

Retailer: TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG, of China

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 26-260

