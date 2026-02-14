Training Notice – Controlled Burn Exercise of Abandoned House in Lexington Park – Smoke Expected on Three Notch Road in Area of Poplar Ridge Road

February 14, 2026

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting a scheduled, controlled burn training exercise on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, in the area of Poplar Ridge Road on Sunday morning, February 15 starting at 8:00 am.

During this exercise, residents and motorists may see periods of heavy smoke and visible flames from the roadway. This is a planned training event being conducted under controlled conditions to provide our members with valuable, real-world experience that enhances their ability to safely protect our community.

We ask drivers traveling through the area to please:

  • Remain attentive and focused on the roadway
  • Avoid slowing suddenly or stopping
  • Follow all posted traffic laws
  • Refrain from using mobile devices while driving

Smoke and fire visibility can draw attention, but maintaining safe driving habits helps prevent secondary accidents and keeps everyone safe.

We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue training to better serve the citizens of our community. See less

This entry was posted on February 14, 2026 at 6:30 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.