Man Flown to Trauma Center After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Lexington Park

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, at approximately 9:28 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 46000 block of Franklin Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported a 21-year-old male had accidentally shot himself after a negligent discharge at the residence.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident.