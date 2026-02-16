One Injured After Rollover Collision in Waldorf – Police Investigating After 911 Callers Report Driver Was Reckless Prior to Crash

February 16, 2026

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 8450 Bensville Road in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported a two-vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped, with two 911 callers advising the overturned vehicle was driving recklessly before striking the second involved vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a three vehicle crash with one overturned and no entrapment.

Two patients were evaluated on the scene. One patient refused care, and emergency medical services transported a 54-year-old male to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

