Minor Injuries After Single Vehicle Crashes Into Ditch in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area 26600 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the ditch with the single occupant conscious but not alert.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and for further evaluation.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

