Maryland Hunters Harvest 71,649 Deer for 2025-2026 Season

Maryland deer hunters harvested 71,649 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 5, 2025 through Feb. 4, 2026.

The statewide harvest reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources included 29,814 antlered and 37,925 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 1,874 antlered and 2,036 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 14.9% lower than the 2024-2025 total of 84,201 deer and 7.2% lower than the previous 5-year average of 77,221.

The deer harvest fluctuates annually due to changes in hunter effort, weather conditions, availability of natural food sources such as acorns, disease outbreaks, and the population size prior to hunting season. Multiple counties in central and southern Maryland experienced an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease during late summer and fall. This likely reduced local deer populations and may have contributed to the lower harvests in those areas. The 2025 outbreak is not expected to have long-term consequences for local deer populations.

“Although deer harvest was down across much of the state, the total harvest was in line with fluctuations we have seen in the past,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Our thanks go to Maryland’s deer hunters for another season contributing to the management of this species and for generating millions of dollars for the state’s economy and for conservation.”



During the 2025-26 season, hunters harvested 6,998 deer on Sundays, comprising 9.8% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) decreased 11.4%, from 10,275 deer last year to 9,107 this year. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,463 antlered and 3,644 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 62,542 deer, down 15.4% from 73,926 deer harvested last year. A total of 26,225 antlered and 36,317 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

Frederick County had the highest reported whitetail harvest again this year, with 6,342 deer reported: a 7.7% decrease from last year. Carroll County followed with 5,268 and Garrett County was third with 5,146 deer. Baltimore and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 4,779 and 4,560 deer, respectively.

In Maryland, hunting is an essential method to reduce and maintain a healthy population. Additionally, deer cause agricultural damage, are known to overbrowse forested land causing invasive plants to spread, and are harming ecosystems in urban and suburban areas where they have proliferated. Maryland deer hunting will return in September with archery season.

Hunting licenses, as well as sika stamps, archery stamps, and muzzleloader stamps, may be purchased online through the MD Outdoors licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889.

Hunting license fees go toward recruiting, educating, and certifying new hunters; acquiring and restoring wildlife habitats; maintaining and improving existing Wildlife Management Areas; providing technical assistance to landowners; and helping enforce wildlife laws and regulations for the benefit of all Marylanders.



Maryland Reported Antlered and Antlerless Deer Harvest for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 Hunting Seasons Antlered Antlerless Total County 2024-25 2025-26 % Change 2024-25 2025-26 % Change 2024-25 2025-26 % Change Allegany 1,868 1,739 -6.9 1,544 1,185 -23.3 3,412 2,924 -14.3 Anne Arundel 898 579 -35.5 1,371 843 -38.5 2,269 1,422 -37.3 Baltimore 2,109 2,008 -4.8 3,130 2,771 -11.5 5,239 4,779 -8.8 Calvert 658 524 -20.4 1,062 700 -34.1 1,720 1,224 -28.8 Caroline whitetail 878 914 4.1 2,262 1,622 -28.3 3,140 2,536 -19.2 sika 2 2 * 2 2 * 4 4 * Carroll 2,368 2,340 -1.2 3,620 2,928 -19.1 5,988 5,268 -12.0 Cecil 1,325 1,320 -0.4 2,260 1,839 -18.6 3,585 3,159 -11.9 Charles 1,356 873 -35.6 2,012 1,222 -39.3 3,368 2,095 -37.8 Dorchester whitetail 637 698 9.6 1,278 967 -24.3 1,915 1,665 -13.1 sika 1,840 1,639 -10.9 2,319 1,800 -22.4 4,159 3,439 -17.3 Frederick 3,012 2,899 -3.8 3,857 3,443 -10.7 6,869 6,342 -7.7 Garrett 3,238 3,058 -5.6 2,375 2,088 -12.1 5,613 5,146 -8.3 Harford 1,386 1,286 -7.2 2,414 1,876 -22.3 3,800 3,162 -16.8 Howard 852 837 -1.8 1,329 1,268 -4.6 2,181 2,105 -3.5 Kent 1,220 1,202 -1.5 2,284 1,816 -20.5 3,504 3,018 -13.9 Montgomery 1,379 1,229 -10.9 2,085 1,840 -11.8 3,464 3,069 -11.4 Prince George’s 755 466 -38.3 1,051 532 -49.4 1,806 998 -44.7 Queen Anne’s 1,212 1,271 4.9 2,554 2,084 -18.4 3,766 3,355 -10.9 St. Mary’s 1,003 835 -16.7 1,470 1,098 -25.3 2,473 1,933 -21.8 Somerset whitetail 730 632 -13.4 1,373 1,178 -14.2 2,103 1,810 -13.9 sika 26 25 -3.8 11 11 0.0 37 36 -2.7 Talbot 745 713 -4.3 1,557 1,238 -20.5 2,302 1,951 -15.2 Washington 2,477 2,337 -5.7 2,589 2,223 -14.1 5,066 4,560 -10.0 Wicomico whitetail 945 949 0.4 1,832 1,525 -16.8 2,777 2,474 -10.9 sika 222 163 -26.6 227 150 -33.9 449 313 -30.3 Worcester whitetail 1,097 1,105 0.7 1,962 1,639 -16.5 3,059 2,744 -10.3 sika 53 45 -15.1 80 73 -8.8 133 118 -11.3 Total 34,291 31,688 -7.6 49,910 39,961 -19.9 84,201 71,649 -14.9 *Small sample size