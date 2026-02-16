California Man Sentenced to 10-Years After Police Arrest Him in PG County and Recover Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine, Three Firearms

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced a California man to prison in connection with a federal investigation that led to law enforcement seizing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine.

Mario Valencia-Birruetta, 35, of Corning, California, received a 121-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Valencia-Birruetta’s sentence also covers a possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Goumenis, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Washington Division; Special Agent in Charge Christopher R. Heck, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Maryland; Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Washington, D.C. Field Office; Commissioner Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Department (BPD); Chief Robert McCullough, Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD); and Secretary Carolyn J. Scruggs, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS).

In 2023, the DEA, HSI, and IRS-CI began investigating a Baltimore-based DTO distributing large quantities of cocaine. As a result of their investigation, in July 2023, investigators learned Valencia-Birruetta was a member of this DTO, so law enforcement placed him on a flight watch list.



On August 14, a commercial airline notified investigators that Valencia-Birruetta purchased a flight ticket destined for Baltimore the next day. Then on August 15, investigators began surveilling Valencia-Birruetta, tracking his movements. While in Baltimore, Valencia-Birruetta stayed at the “Hamilton Residence” in Baltimore City.

From August 15, to August 24, investigators observed numerous drug traffickers meeting with Valencia-Birruetta. The drug traffickers arrived at the Hamilton Residence with bags in connection with drug trafficking activities.

Additionally, on one occasion, law enforcement observed Valencia-Birruetta with bulk currency in his hand. He then drove to a bank and appeared to make a deposit.

Then on August 24, Valencia-Birruetta left Baltimore. But a week later, investigators received a second notification from a commercial airline that Valencia-Birruetta planned to travel back to Baltimore. On August 30, investigators set up a surveillance team at Baltimore Washington International Airport where law enforcement observed Valencia-Birruetta arrive, pick up a rental car, and then drive to the Hamilton Residence.

Meanwhile, another group of investigators surveilled the DTO’s stash location in Timonium, Maryland. There, law enforcement observed Co-conspirator 1 (CC-1) carrying bags into the stash location. Prior to the arrival of the duffle bags at the stash location, Co-conspirator 2 (CC-2) left the stash location in his vehicle.

Law enforcement observed CC-2 driving to the Hamilton Residence to pick up Valencia-Birruetta. Investigators then followed Valencia-Birruetta and CC-2 to National Harbor, Maryland, where they met with Co-conspirator 3 (CC-3), who arrived in another vehicle. They then traveled to a Park and Ride lot next to the National Harbor and then parked next to each other.

Eventually, both vehicles left the lot with Valencia-Birruetta and CC-2 traveling back to Baltimore unaware that investigators trailed behind them. They later arrived at the stash location and parked.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Valencia-Birruetta and CC-2 began removing duffle bags. As they continued, law enforcement approached Valencia-Birruetta and CC-2. Law enforcement realized one of the duffle bags contained a large tear which enabled investigators to see kilogram packages of drugs.

Law enforcement detained Valencia-Birruetta and CC-2 and then proceeded to seize the duffle bags.

Investigators recovered 43 individual kilogram packages of cocaine from the duffel bags in the vehicle. Additionally, law enforcement discovered another duffel bag and backpack containing 32 individual kilogram packages of cocaine in the stash location. Law enforcement also uncovered equipment used to process bulk drugs, including a kilo press, quick cappers, digital scales, and sifters. Additionally, investigators found two heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana, cash, a money counter, and two firearms. Investigators recovered a third firearm from the Hamilton Residence.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the DEA, HSI, IRS-CI, BCPD, BPD, and DPSCS for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Calvin Miner and Stanton Lawyer who are prosecuting this federal case.