Charles County Resilience Authority Details $1.26 Million in Local Climate Projects

The Resilience Authority of Charles County presented a detailed progress report to the Charles County Board of County Commissioners on February 3, 2026, outlining funding totals, project milestones, and upcoming tree equity initiatives.

The presentation focused on projects completed or underway as part of the Authority’s “Concrete to Green” initiative and Maryland’s 5 Million Trees (5MT) program.

$506,445 Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park Project

One of the highlighted projects is the Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park in Waldorf.

According to the briefing, the project secured $506,445 in outside funding, including:

$95,615 in 2024 for design

$410,830 in 2025 for construction

The Authority reported that earth-moving construction has been completed and planting is the next phase.

Planned vegetation includes:

38 native canopy trees

10 native understory trees

86 native shrubs

550 herbaceous plugs

The project is designed to address heat island conditions and stormwater runoff.

Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center Accessible Pocket Park

The briefing also detailed work at the Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center, identified as a county-funded partnership project.

Improvements include:

17 native trees

21 native shrubs

34 flowering plants in raised pollinator beds

No specific funding amount was listed for this project in the presentation.

$530,623 Secured for Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Trail

The Authority reported securing $530,623 for the Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Educational Nature Trail.

The funding includes:

$135,500 from CBT Outreach & Restoration Grants

$395,623 from a DNR Greenspace Equity Grant

The project includes:

A ½-mile ADA-accessible trail

150 native trees and shrubs

300 native plants

A rain garden

Soil restoration

A pollinator meadow

Outdoor musical instruments

Community workshops

Tree Equity Expansion Across Charles County Schools

The Authority reported implementation of Maryland’s 5 Million Trees initiative at multiple school sites, including:

Thomas Stone High School

Westlake High School

North Point High School

Stethem Educational Center

CCBOE Demonstration Site

Craik Elementary School

Mattawoman Middle School

Davis Middle School

John Hanson Middle School

$226,609 Secured for Indian Head Tree Equity Plan

Looking ahead to 2026, the Authority reported securing $226,609 for the Town of Indian Head Tree Equity Plan

Plans include planting over 100 native trees at:

Indian Head Elementary School

Glymont Middle School

Indian Head Village Green

Simmons Park

Mattingly Park

The initiative also includes participation by the Resilience Authority Youth Corps in career development and planting efforts.

Total Funding Identified in This Section of the Briefing

The Authority identified the following secured funding totals:

$506,445 – Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park

$530,623 – Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Trail

$226,609 – Indian Head Tree Equity Plan

Combined, these projects account for $1,263,677 in secured funding detailed within this portion of the briefing.

The projects focus on tree canopy expansion, stormwater mitigation, heat island reduction, shoreline stabilization planning, and public access to green space.

The presentation was delivered during the February 3, 2026 Board of County Commissioners meeting as part of the Authority’s 2025 Year in Review.