Charles County Resilience Authority Details $1.26 Million in Local Climate Projects

The Resilience Authority of Charles County presented a detailed progress report to the Charles County Board of County Commissioners on February 3, 2026, outlining funding totals, project milestones, and upcoming tree equity initiatives.
The presentation focused on projects completed or underway as part of the Authority’s “Concrete to Green” initiative and Maryland’s 5 Million Trees (5MT) program.
$506,445 Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park Project
One of the highlighted projects is the Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park in Waldorf.
According to the briefing, the project secured $506,445 in outside funding, including:
-
$95,615 in 2024 for design
-
$410,830 in 2025 for construction
The Authority reported that earth-moving construction has been completed and planting is the next phase.
Planned vegetation includes:
-
38 native canopy trees
-
10 native understory trees
-
86 native shrubs
-
550 herbaceous plugs
-
The project is designed to address heat island conditions and stormwater runoff.
Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center Accessible Pocket Park
The briefing also detailed work at the Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center, identified as a county-funded partnership project.
Improvements include:
-
17 native trees
-
21 native shrubs
-
34 flowering plants in raised pollinator beds
No specific funding amount was listed for this project in the presentation.
$530,623 Secured for Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Trail
The Authority reported securing $530,623 for the Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Educational Nature Trail.
The funding includes:
-
$135,500 from CBT Outreach & Restoration Grants
-
$395,623 from a DNR Greenspace Equity Grant
The project includes:
-
A ½-mile ADA-accessible trail
-
150 native trees and shrubs
-
300 native plants
-
A rain garden
-
Soil restoration
-
A pollinator meadow
-
Outdoor musical instruments
-
Community workshops
Tree Equity Expansion Across Charles County Schools
The Authority reported implementation of Maryland’s 5 Million Trees initiative at multiple school sites, including:
-
Thomas Stone High School
-
Westlake High School
-
North Point High School
-
Stethem Educational Center
-
CCBOE Demonstration Site
-
Craik Elementary School
-
Mattawoman Middle School
-
Davis Middle School
-
John Hanson Middle School
$226,609 Secured for Indian Head Tree Equity Plan
Looking ahead to 2026, the Authority reported securing $226,609 for the Town of Indian Head Tree Equity Plan
Plans include planting over 100 native trees at:
-
Indian Head Elementary School
-
Glymont Middle School
-
Indian Head Village Green
-
Simmons Park
-
Mattingly Park
The initiative also includes participation by the Resilience Authority Youth Corps in career development and planting efforts.
Total Funding Identified in This Section of the Briefing
The Authority identified the following secured funding totals:
-
$506,445 – Elite Gymnastics Stormwater Pocket Park
-
$530,623 – Bensville County Park “Nodes of Nature” Trail
-
$226,609 – Indian Head Tree Equity Plan
Combined, these projects account for $1,263,677 in secured funding detailed within this portion of the briefing.
The projects focus on tree canopy expansion, stormwater mitigation, heat island reduction, shoreline stabilization planning, and public access to green space.
The presentation was delivered during the February 3, 2026 Board of County Commissioners meeting as part of the Authority’s 2025 Year in Review.