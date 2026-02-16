Charles County Public Schools 2025-2026 Calendar Changes, Shifts Last Day of School for Students and Teachers

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has modified the 2025-2026 calendar due to recent inclement weather closures. As of Feb. 12, CCPS has used the four inclement weather days built into June 2026: June 12, 15, 16 and 17.

The Board of Education on Feb. 10 approved the opening of schools for students and teachers on Friday, May 8. This day was originally a scheduled day off for students and teachers but will now be used by CCPS as an inclement weather make-up date.

The following are changes to the current school year calendar (barring any additional inclement weather that could impact the CCPS calendar).

Friday, May 8 : Schools now open for students and teachers.

: Schools now open for students and teachers. Wednesday, June 10 : Full day of school for students and teachers.

: Full day of school for students and teachers. Thursday, June 11 : Full day of school for students and teachers.

: Full day of school for students and teachers. Friday, June 12 : Full day of school for students and teachers.

: Full day of school for students and teachers. Monday, June 15 : Two-hour early dismissal for students (moves from June 10).

: Two-hour early dismissal for students (moves from June 10). Tuesday, June 16 : Two-hour early dismissal for students (moves from June 11).

: Two-hour early dismissal for students (moves from June 11). Tuesday, June 16 : Last day of school for students.

: Last day of school for students. Wednesday, June 17: Last day of school for teachers.

There is no change to the last day of school for high school seniors. CCPS now has one inclement weather make-up day left in June 2026 for use, if needed. Charles County could still experience inclement weather. The calendar changes support state law that requires students to attend school for 180 instructional days.

School systems can request of the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) a waiver of the 180-day student attendance requirement due to inclement weather. However, MSDE will not consider waivers until the school system has both used all of its built-in inclement weather make-up dates and demonstrated an effort to make up the time in the operational calendar.

Additionally, while Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency across Maryland for Jan. 24-26, state emergencies do not bypass the legal requirement for students to attend school for 180 days and are not criterion for waiver requests. As of now, CCPS is not eligible to submit a waiver request to MSDE.

Please make a note of the changes on any print copies of the 2025-2026 Parent Handbook/Calendar. The online CCPS calendar has been updated to reflect these changes.

Any additional calendar changes will be announced by CCPS in advance. Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for up-to-date information.