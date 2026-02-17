DNR Seeks Public Input for Upcoming Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment on proposed changes to the 2026-2028 hunting and trapping seasons and the proposed 2026-2027 Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Bag Limits.

The public can view the proposed regulations and comment online, as well as view and comment on the proposed migratory game bird seasons and bag limits now through February 28.

“We thank our many stakeholders who have worked with us on the latest set of regulatory proposals,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “Public input is essential to setting our regulations and we look forward to receiving comments to help us further refine and finalize these actions.”

Some proposals include regulations on the use of drones for recovering injured or deceased game, providing electronic check-in for additional game species, modified requirements for firearms that can be used for deer and bear, and several other changes.

Commenters are advised not to use names or personally identifiable information in the comments as these comments may b​e posted for public view on the DNR website.​​​ Hunters are also reminded that Sunday hunting is controlled by legislation and cannot be changed through the regulatory process.

In addition to online comments, the department is also accepting feedback by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

Maryland hunting regulations and licenses generally take effect on August 1 of each year, with new licenses valid from that date through July 31 of the following year. Licenses can be purchased starting July 1. Hunter’s education courses take place throughout the year for individuals needing to fulfill requirements or interested in furthering their knowledge and skills

Maryland hunting licenses, stamps, and permits can be purchased online through the MD Outdoors licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889.

Hunting license fees go toward recruiting, educating, and certifying new hunters; acquiring and restoring wildlife habitats; maintaining and improving existing Wildlife Management Areas; providing technical assistance to landowners; and helping enforce wildlife laws and regulations for the benefit of all Marylanders.

Hunters or interested citizens with any questions may contact the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.