Four Unified Bocce Teams from Charles County School Compete at State Tournament

Four Unified bocce teams from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) headed to Hagerstown Community College Feb. 10 to compete in the state Unified bocce tournament.

Of the 17 local teams, four qualified to move on to the next level. Two teams from La Plata High Schools, and one each from Maurice J. McDonough and North Point high schools recently placed at the district level to advance to the states.

At Tuesday’s event, McDonough Team 2 placed fourth; La Plata Team 3 and North Point Team 2 both took fifth place; and La Plata Team 4 came in eighth place. La Plata’s coaches are Stephanie Barry, William Boehm and Jaime Harpold. McDonough’s team is coached by Kaitlin Branham, Miranda Farren, Scott Farren and Julia Lesko. Charles Burch coaches the team from North Point.

Unified sports allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to team up for athletic events. By playing and training together, students develop understanding and friendships. CCPS offers Unified bocce, tennis and track and field in high school.