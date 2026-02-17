Calvert County Government Celebrates National Entrepreneurship Week with New Businesses Across The County!

February 17, 2026

National Entrepreneurship Week, celebrated annually during the third week of February, was designated by Congress in 2006 to empower and recognize the voices of entrepreneurs across the country.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development proudly celebrates the vital role entrepreneurs play in shaping our local economy and community.

Discover the newest businesses launching and expanding in our area!

New Businesses

Expanded and Relocated Businesses


