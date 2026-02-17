2026 Dinner & Cruise Series at St. Clement’s Island Museum Expands Cruise Types, Routes, Themes & More with Debut of New Water Taxi Vessel

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is pleased to announce that the 2026 Dinner & A Cruise series will kick off this spring with a brand-new water taxi vessel, expanded routes, and even more cruise types. These themed cruises offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a fun evening cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, paired with dinner or other fare and special themes.

With the purchase of a much larger vessel, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will be able to expand cruise types, destinations, and routes, as the boat will now be capable of traveling farther along the Potomac.

This exciting opportunity allows for a full year of diverse cruise experiences, including:

April 26, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: Between North & South

May 16, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise (Picnic Style): Author Christine Trent

May 31, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: Manor Houses along the Potomac & Patuxent River

June 28, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: A Conversation with Local Historian Julia King

August 9, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: Blackistone Lighthouse

September 5, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise (Picnic Style): World War II

September 27, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: An Ecological Look at the Potomac

October 18, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: The Oyster Wars

October 29, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise (Picnic Style): A Haunted River Cruise (Thursday)

October 30, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise (Picnic Style): A Haunted River Cruise (Friday)

October 31, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: A Haunted River Cruise

November 19, 2026 – Dinner & a Cruise: Star Gazing

Please note that the regular dinner cruises include transportation to a local seafood restaurant for a sit-down meal. The “Picnic Style” cruises invite guests to bring their favorite food and drinks and create their own floating feast. Please remember to pack everything you’ll need, as the boat will not have provisions available onboard.

Tickets are $95 per person for regular dinner cruises (seafood dinner included) and $25 per person for picnic-style cruises. For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/DinnerCruise2026 or email Janet Cooper at [email protected].

Like, follow, and stay up to date with museum events online at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.