Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Runway Expansion & Terminal Upgrades at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport

On behalf of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, together with the Departments of Public Works & Transportation and Economic Development, you are cordially invited to attend a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of the runway expansion project and recent upgrades at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2 p.m., at the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD

This special event will mark several important achievements, including the expanded runway, beautifully updated terminal interior, and new outdoor enhancements. Guests are invited to:

Celebrate the hard work of our Departments and project partners

Take part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting

Enjoy refreshments from Bird Dog Bistro, located inside the terminal

Explore the terminal building and view the surrounding AeroPark Innovation District

Take in unique views from the heart of the airport

Kindly RSVP by March 13, 2026, to the Public Information Office at [email protected] or (301) 475-4200 ext. 1340.

We look forward to celebrating these exciting milestones for St. Mary’s County — where life truly takes flight!