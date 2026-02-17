Man Accused of Torturing Cat, Assaulting Girlfriend in St. Mary’s County

Casey Wayne Bridgett, 28, of no fixed address, is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal, animal cruelty, animal cruelty—cause or authorize, and second-degree assault following an alleged domestic incident in Mechanicsville, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident reported on July 17, 2025, at Medley’s Lane in Mechanicsville. A corporal with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence for a reported domestic disturbance.

According to the application for statement of charges, the corporal wrote that he “responded to 40545 Medleys Lane Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County MD 20659 for the report of domestic disturbance.” He stated he “arrived and spoke with the caller,” identified in court records as an adult female victim, who advised she lived at the home with her boyfriend of one month, the defendant.

The adult female victim told deputies that Bridgett called her while she was away from the house and informed her “he was going to kill her cat as it had scratched him.” She further advised that Bridgett had shown aggression toward the animal several times in the past and that she went home to try and quell the issue.

According to the statement of charges, the adult female victim “located the cat soaked and not responsive” and observed that Bridgett had several scratch marks on his face and arms that were consistent with cat scratches.

As Bridgett and the adult female victim argued, she attempted to call 911. The application states Bridgett “smacked her hand causing her to drop her phone.” He then fled the residence prior to police arrival.

The corporal wrote that he “arrived and noted the cat to be wrapped in blanket with its eyes closed.” The animal had visible blood around its mouth and was described as “lethargic and unresponsive but breathing.” The adult female victim requested Animal Control to seize the animal for care, and Animal Control responded, took custody of the cat, and transported it to a veterinarian.

The officer stated that a report provided by Animal Control indicated “the animal had injuries consistent with abuse and fluid in its lungs.” The report also noted that “the animal also had its whiskers cut in crude and inconsistent way.” The corporal wrote that the report was consistent with evidence located at the residence, including a bathtub that had recently been drained and “significant quantities of blood splatter on the walls of the bathroom where it appeared that someone had attempted to place cat in water.”

The officer further stated, “As observed no scratches on anyone else in the residence it is probable that the defendant was the sole person to have aggressive contact with the cat.” He added that attempts to contact Bridgett were negative and that he had no fixed address according to the adult female victim, “which is why she allowed him to move in with her.”

Bridgett is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, alleging he “did intentionally torture an animal to wit: domestic house cat”; animal cruelty, alleging he “did inflict unnecessary suffering or pain on domestic house cat”; animal cruelty—cause or authorize, alleging he “did unlawfully cause, procure, or authorize the infliction of unnecessary suffering or pain on domestic house cat”; and second-degree assault, alleging he “did assault [adult female victim] in the second degree.”

A criminal summons was issued on September 16, 2025, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County and was given to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for service. Court records indicate the summons was later superseded by an arrest warrant issued on December 31, 2025. The arrest warrant was served on February 16, 2026, and Bridgett made his initial appearance in District Court that same day.

A preliminary inquiry had been scheduled for October 31, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Room 2 of the District Court in Leonardtown. The case remains pending in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.