Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Three Suspects in October Murder Case at Westlake Dash-In on Smallwood Drive West

Detectives charge three suspects in October 2025 murder at Westlake Dash-In on Smallwood Drive West: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives charged three suspects in connection with an October 2025 murder case.

On October 29 at 12:14 a.m., officers responded to the Westlake Dash-In in the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf for a report of a shooting. The investigation showed unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds in the parking lot, striking two individuals who were standing outside a vehicle. One victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. The second victim, identified as Charles Arlando Hamilton, age 31, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation that included search warrants.

On February 13, Ravon Davis, age 29 of Clinton; Foday Ladie, age 28 of Brandywine; and Terell Greene, age 26 of Lexington Park were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related charges. Davis and Ladie are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Greene is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a separate charge.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson at 301‑609‑6453. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS, online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or through the P3Intel mobile app.

