Maryland Families Advocate for Children’s Behavioral Health

More than 100 families from all corners of Maryland, from Garrett County to Worcester County and from Cecil County to St. Mary’s County, gathered in Annapolis on February 12th for the Maryland Coalition of Families’ Family Day in Annapolis, sharing their experiences with lawmakers and advocating for stronger children’s behavioral health services and protections.

The annual event makes advocacy accessible and demonstrates the power of families speaking directly with policymakers.

Families’ voices reflect statewide concerns. MCF’s 2026 Children Behavioral Health Priorities Survey shows that most parents worry about their child’s mental and behavioral health, feel local services are insufficient, and fear their child’s special education supports could be affected by legislation. Families identified affordable care, better access to services, and protection of special education as top priorities. Of particular concern for families this year is the impact of social media, streaming platforms, and online video gaming on their children’s mental health.



“Every day, parents and caregivers of children with behavioral health challenges are fighting for the resources and services their children need to thrive,” said Karen Duffy, MCF’s Executive Director. “That so many families showed up to speak to their legislators is a testament to their commitment to make lasting, meaningful change, not only for their own families but for families across Maryland.”

During the event, attendees heard from expert speakers: Laura Torres, Director of Primary Behavioral Health and Early Intervention at the Maryland Department of Health Behavioral Health Administration; Jessica Jolly, LCSW-C, Director of Counseling Services at St. Mary’s College of Maryland; and Parish Smith, parent and children’s behavioral health advocate. Presentations covered the future of Maryland’s children’s behavioral health system, problem gaming and gambling, and navigating services and supports from a caregiver perspective. Families also received updates on current and proposed legislation affecting children and youth.

After the presentations, families visited legislators’ offices to share their experiences directly, communicating the challenges they face and the policy solutions they believe are necessary for children to thrive.

About Maryland Coalition of Families: Maryland Coalition of Families is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free family peer support services to individuals and families affected by mental health, substance use, or problem gambling disorders. For 25 years, MCF has been a leading voice in advocacy, education, and support for Maryland families navigating behavioral health challenges.

For more information about the Maryland Coalition of Families and its services, please visit www.mdcoalition.org.