New Members Sought for St. Mary’s County Boards, Commissions & Committees

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local Board, Committee, or Commission. Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community!

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by March 6, 2026.

Current vacancies:

Airport Advisory Board

Animal Control Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Commission for Women

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Human Relations Commission

Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.

