Lusby Man Accused of Kicking In Door and Assaulting Woman in Chesapeake Beach

Jacob Tanner Papanicolas, 27, of Lusby, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say he broke into a Chesapeake Beach home, assaulted an adult female victim, damaged property, and endangered others while intoxicated.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County, the charges stem from an incident reported at about 10:21 p.m. on February 4, 2026, in the 6500 block of 9th Street in Chesapeake Beach .

Deputy Chase of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary and observed Papanicolas in the front yard of the residence carrying two trash bags and yelling at an adult female victim, court documents state . The adult female victim told deputies that Papanicolas had broken her front door, according to the statement of probable cause .

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation using crisis intervention techniques, but the documents state those efforts were unsuccessful and that Papanicolas became increasingly angry . He allegedly walked away from the scene toward Summer City Boulevard and told deputies he “didn’t want to go to jail” and was not staying on scene .

When ordered to stop, Papanicolas allegedly dropped the trash bags and ran, prompting a foot pursuit . Deputies reported that he eventually stopped with his hands up after a Taser warning was activated and was taken into custody without further incident . Authorities noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from him while they were in the roadway and traffic had to wait as the situation was resolved .

Investigators returned to speak with the adult female victim, who reported that Papanicolas had been arguing with her and another individual when she arrived home . According to the charging documents, when she told him his parents would have to pick up his belongings, he became frustrated, attempted to strike her with a basket, and kicked her in the stomach . She described him as “visibly impaired and extremely disorderly” .

The adult female victim told deputies she locked the front door after he stepped outside, but he allegedly kicked the door open and continued going in and out of the house . Court documents state that the front door was knocked off its hinges and the frame was cracked and pulled away from the wall .

The adult female victim declined medical treatment, telling deputies, “I’m Fine.”

Charging documents state that two juvenile victims were upstairs at the time of the incident . Additional charges allege that Papanicolas endangered the safety of a male victim and a female victim while intoxicated .

Papanicolas is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree assault, three counts of intoxicated endangerment, intoxicated public disturbance, and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more .

Court records show he was initially ordered held without bond following his initial appearance on February 5, 2026 . At a bail review hearing held February 6, 2026, a judge ordered his release on his own recognizance .

As conditions of release, Papanicolas was ordered not to intimidate or contact the adult female victim and not to enter or be near the residence on 9th Street in Chesapeake Beach, according to court records .

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6, 2026, in District Court in Prince Frederick.

